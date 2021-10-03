PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. B. Riley started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,214 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 545,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

