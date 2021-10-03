Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Atkore worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 9,452.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Atkore by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

