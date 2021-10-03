Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $333.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.99 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.