Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 8,379 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of CTS worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTS opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

