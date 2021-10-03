Penta (PNT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Penta has a total market cap of $831,778.58 and $23,636.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Penta has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.91 or 0.44265277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00262929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00117555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

