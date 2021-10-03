Peony (PNY) Trading Up 35.6% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $45,856.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 31,330,961 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

