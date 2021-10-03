Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $5,890.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $115.30 or 0.00240228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.53 or 0.45086990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00117696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00227271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

