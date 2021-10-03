PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $3.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00137626 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,158,147 coins and its circulating supply is 61,380,682 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

