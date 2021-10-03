Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 117.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,072 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Perficient worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFT opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

