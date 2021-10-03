Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

PDRDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

