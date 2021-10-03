Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.72 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for $15.20 or 0.00031288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $41.72 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.91 or 0.44265277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00262929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00117555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

PERP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars.

