Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 100,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $88,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $1,459,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 138.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

PBR stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

