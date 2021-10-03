Pfizer’s (PFE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 38,482,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,607,463. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

