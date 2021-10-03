Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading 37.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $85,328.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.31 or 1.00599772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.18 or 0.07121484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 64,495,636 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars.

