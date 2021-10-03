Phantomx Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,185.64 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Phantomx has a total market cap of $37,185.64 and $15.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00371112 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005987 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.93 or 0.00870801 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars.

