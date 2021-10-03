Phore Price Reaches $0.0711 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $785.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00405315 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,052,762 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

