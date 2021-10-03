Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Financial Contrast

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Phunware and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware currently has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 103.19%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

Phunware has a beta of 11.98, indicating that its share price is 1,098% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.22, indicating that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 6.91 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.49 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.54 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52% Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phunware beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

