PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 80.4% in September

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the August 31st total of 124,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.19 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.