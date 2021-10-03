PIBBLE (PIB) Hits Market Cap of $27.09 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and $41,965.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,517.19 or 0.44873119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00243084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00117629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

