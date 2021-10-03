PieDAO DEFI++ Price Hits $4.33 on Exchanges (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00009005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,002.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00103988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.70 or 0.99944829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.05 or 0.07170902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

