PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $143,323.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.68 or 0.44632575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00258752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,626,941 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

