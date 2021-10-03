Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Update

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 701. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Get Pigeon alerts:

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.