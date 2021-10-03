Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Update

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 701. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.
About Pigeon
