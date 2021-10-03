Pillar Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $170,320.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.91 or 0.44863965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00264245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.