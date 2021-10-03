PIN (PIN) One Day Volume Tops $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00104540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.56 or 0.99682228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.84 or 0.07017059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.