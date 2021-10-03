Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MAV opened at $11.60 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
