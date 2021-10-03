Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MAV opened at $11.60 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,923 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.