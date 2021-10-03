Pirate Chain Trading Up 8.4% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $471.43 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00005174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00241350 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00123450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00159650 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002394 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,227,276 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

