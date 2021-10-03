PirateCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $643,811.11 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $643,811.11 and approximately $2,367.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,243,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

