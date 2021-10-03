Pirl (PIRL) Tops One Day Volume of $2.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Pirl has a market capitalization of $81,583.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,193.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.73 or 0.07089607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00354034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.99 or 0.01184788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00111378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.11 or 0.00537654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.78 or 0.00449818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00301055 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

