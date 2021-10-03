Pizza (PIZZA) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $210,444.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00073842 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.17 or 0.00801300 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

