PlayGame (PXG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,961.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $359,924.59 and $2,961.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

