PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) and Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Head to Head Analysis

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) and PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.10 million ($0.27) -10.22 PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.44 million ($2.40) -12.60

PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicenna Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medicenna Therapeutics and PMV Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Medicenna Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.32%. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.65%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medicenna Therapeutics is more favorable than PMV Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and PMV Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -46.46% -44.70% PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -12.55% -12.19%

Summary

PMV Pharmaceuticals beats Medicenna Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function. It is also developing p53 R273H mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

