PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Up 91.9% in September

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,115,700 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 581,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of PointsBet stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBTHF. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

