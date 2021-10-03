PolkaWar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $859,734.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $859,734.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00101902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00140586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,747.82 or 1.00063020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.07 or 0.07150535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,911,500 coins and its circulating supply is 13,661,500 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.