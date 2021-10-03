Polker (PKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Polker has a market cap of $3.45 million and $1.01 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00101885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00140125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.22 or 0.99827937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.52 or 0.07070242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,096,366 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

