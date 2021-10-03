Polker Tops 24 Hour Volume of $938,894.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Polker has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $938,894.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00066828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00104282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00145263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,989.34 or 1.00005264 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.61 or 0.07034450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,096,366 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

