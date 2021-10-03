Polychain Monsters Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.41 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.90 or 0.00024769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $40.41 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,480.60 or 0.42642863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00254061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00117628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

