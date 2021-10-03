Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,214.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $164.62 or 0.00343204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $34,214.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.95 or 0.44703358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00276937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00118412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

PGT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

