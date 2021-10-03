PolySwarm Market Capitalization Achieves $8.11 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $8.11 million and $27,497.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.99 or 0.08940691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00292800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

