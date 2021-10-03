Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 417,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CPOP stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Pop Culture Group has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

