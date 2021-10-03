Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Populous has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.68 or 0.44632575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00258752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

