PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

