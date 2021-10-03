PowerPool Price Tops $2.27 on Major Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $79.28 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.99 or 0.44619701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00239116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00117377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,883,101 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

