PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.58.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 50.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 47,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.