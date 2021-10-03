Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Premier worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Premier by 14.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Premier by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

