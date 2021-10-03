Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $57.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,730.86. 1,767,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,784.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,492.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

