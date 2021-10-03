Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $329.86. 2,813,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $348.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

