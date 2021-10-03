Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 49,028 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $577.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.69. The stock has a market cap of $275.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

