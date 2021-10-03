Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,920 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

