Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 55,062 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 399.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

