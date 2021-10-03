Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,115 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

